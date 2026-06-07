Orange Cassidy Reveals The Story Behind His Hands-In-Pockets Style

AEW World Trios Champion and member of The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy, spoke with WFMJ about several topics, including the origin of the Orange Punch.

Cassidy said, “I’m not that big, so I needed to knock out bigger dudes, so I jump in the air, and I punch him in the face, and I call it the Orange Punch. Pretty simple.”

On forming The Conglomeration:

“The conglomeration is me and a bunch of other dudes that you know, lost partners or friends or whoever it may be, and got together and we became the AEW Trios Champions together. And just a bunch of people hanging out, trying to get by and doing the best we can.

On his greatest opponents:

“Oh, I don’t like wrestling anybody, but you know, I got the Death Riders or another group with Jon Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli], Wheeler Yuta, and PAC. They’re always a thorn in my side for sure.”

On why he keeps his hands in his pockets during matches:

“You know, sometimes people — they just, you know, those you know those arrogant people. They just talk, and they talk, and they talk, and they’re like they make you. So I teach them a lesson. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I put my hands in my pockets, and then I beat them, which is probably the ultimate disrespect I feel like. If someone beats you, like getting your hands tied behind your back. Same idea, right?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)