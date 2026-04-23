Seth Rollins Walks Out Of TV Appearance After Bad Argument

Seth Rollins walked off the set of Good Morning Football.

Things went down during Rollins’ latest appearance on the NFL Network program, where he joined Kyle Brandt to promote and discuss the buzz surrounding tonight’s NFL Draft.

Rollins seemed to hit a breaking point during a debate over the athletic comparisons between WWE Superstars and NFL players.

Brandt downplayed the physical demands of pro wrestling while praising football athletes, stating, “Any seventh round pick tonight can go off the top rope. They can do that stuff.”

“I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to be here. I don’t have to be on your show,” Rollins fired back, clearly frustrated as the exchange intensified.

Rollins doubled down while clarifying his stance.

“I do want to be here, but not when I’m treated like this. I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to.”

Rollins then exited the set, leaving viewers to wonder whether the confrontation was legitimate or not.