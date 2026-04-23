Kevin Nash Reveals ‘Taboo’ Rule About Vince McMahon In WWE HOF Speeches

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash talked about various topics, including the well-known unspoken rule against mentioning former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in Hall of Fame speeches, on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Nash said, “You got to realize — in the world when Vince was the emperor, it was forbidden to make reference to Vince McMahon in your Hall of Fame speech. Stephanie went out first and hit her f**ing tee shot, and it was f***ing 300 yards down the middle to Vince McMahon land. And everybody else went, ‘Oh, I’ll play through.’ Because nobody that’s been there for any f***ing time that Vince has touched, cannot have to tell him thank you. Because he was the dream maker. He was the one that — if you were going to make it in that company, he was going to touch the sword on each one of your shoulders. He was going to anoint you. It was very, very hard for me. I wanted to so badly just say that without — you know, ‘I knocked on your front door at jabroni, and f**king, you were the first one that looked at me and saw f***ing money.”

On the rule:

“It was taboo… it was just an unspoken, spoken rule. Paul broke it last year. It was his father-in-law. It was absolutely, 100%, you did not mention Vince McMahon, I don’t know if Taker did or not. I bet you Taker did when — if you go back and listen to it. Because of the relationship that Mark had with Vince.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)