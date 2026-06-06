Update On Potential Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER WWE Title Rematch

WWE star “The Ring General” GUNTHER opened this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown by demanding a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship against the reigning champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER argued that he was cheated out of a victory at WWE Clash in Italy.

According to Fightful.com, Rhodes agreed to the match for this past Friday’s show, but it didn’t take place due to interference from Sami Zayn.

Later in the episode, Rhodes met with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who asked if Rhodes was still interested in the rematch. Rhodes confirmed his interest, and Aldis mentioned that GUNTHER’s lawyers had a condition for the rematch that would be disclosed on next week’s show. Rhodes countered by stating that he didn’t want to wait too long for the rematch and offered to defend the title on the June 19th episode of SmackDown.

Although both sides tentatively agreed to the bout, the match is not officially confirmed. The June 19th episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, and will air live on USA Network in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.