Ricky Saints Could Be Headed To WWE SmackDown Soon

On Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that Ricky Saints will face Shiloh Hill in a singles match next Tuesday night. Saints ambushed Hill during the later stages of the show.

Despite this, fans believe that Saints’ call-up to the main roster is imminent, possibly happening as early as this Friday night on SmackDown.

According to BodySlam+, sources within the company have indicated that discussions about calling up Saints to the main roster are underway. Additionally, another source mentioned that The CW would like to keep at least one established male veteran in NXT for the time being, especially after losing several talents over the past few months, and that veteran is Saints.

NXT has lost several talents, including Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Trick Williams, earlier this year. This week on RAW, the brand also lost former NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, and it is likely that they will lose Joe Hendry next week. As previously reported, Hendry, a former NXT Champion, is set to host a concert next Monday on RAW.

Saints made his WWE NXT debut in February 2025 and has since held both the NXT North American Championship and the NXT Championship. It will be interesting to see if he appears on SmackDown this coming Friday or decides to continue with NXT for the time being.