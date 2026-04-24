Backstage News On Joe Hendry’s WWE RAW Debut Plans

Former WWE NXT Champion and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is scheduled to hold a concert during Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. While Hendry has made several appearances on the main roster before, this upcoming event marks his official debut.

Recent reports indicate that, despite other newly called-up stars appearing as “free agents” between RAW and SmackDown before choosing a brand, Hendry will be officially assigned to RAW.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Hendry may still make occasional appearances in NXT, but he is effectively finished with that brand.

There was earlier speculation about him joining SmackDown, but creative is now firmly committed to placing him on RAW. Hendry’s main roster appearances trace back to early last year, when he competed in the Royal Rumble and then appeared at WrestleMania 41. At that time, he was still a part of the TNA roster and didn’t officially sign with WWE until November of the previous year.