Danhausen’s WWE Merchandise Sells Out Multiple Times

WWE star Danhausen experienced his first WrestleMania week as an official member of the company’s roster recently.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Fanatics was “blown away” by how well merchandise for The Very Nice, Very Evil star sold over the weekend.

The report also noted that multiple restocks of Danhausen’s merchandise were necessary due to the high demand.

Additionally, sources within WWE have indicated that Danhausen is expected to be added to the lineup for Fanatics Fest due to his popularity and strong merchandise interest.

Since his debut at Elimination Chamber, Danhausen has proven to be a significant merchandise seller for WWE. Earlier in March, it was reported that WWE was “surprised” by the impressive sales of his merchandise. He made appearances on both nights of WrestleMania 42, where he had his own blimp on night one and interacted with 17-time World Champion John Cena after an altercation with The Miz and Kit Wilson on night two.