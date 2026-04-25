WWE Considered Alternate Finish For Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk Match

During the main event of WWE WrestleMania 42 on Sunday, Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The match lasted just over 30 minutes and concluded with Reigns securing the victory using two Spears. However, WWE had reportedly considered a different finish for the match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE planned for Reigns to leave the event as champion well in advance, as this decision was tied to their long-term storyline plans, including a potential feud with GUNTHER.

The report mentioned that an alternate ending had also been discussed, in which Punk would have retained the title at WrestleMania but would drop it at Backlash. This would have allowed Reigns to get “even” later on. Ultimately, WWE decided to proceed with Reigns winning the championship at WrestleMania to protect Punk’s position, while still opting for Reigns to claim the title.

Following the match, Reigns spoke about his upcoming schedule and indicated that he would remain active in WWE programming throughout the summer. He also appeared on RAW after WrestleMania in a segment featuring Jacob Fatu, who expressed interest in pursuing the championship.

As of now, no official match has been announced between Roman Reigns and either GUNTHER or Jacob Fatu.