WWE’s Internal Reaction To Ric Flair’s Rant

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed on The Ariel Helwani Show that he was not invited to WrestleMania 42 this past weekend after he threatened to confront WWE star Ludwig Kaiser before WrestleMania 41 last year.

Flair stated that he made this threat in response to comments Kaiser made about his daughter, Charlotte Flair, during her feud with Tiffany Stratton, who was Kaiser’s partner at the time.

The situation escalated during a controversial SmackDown promo that went off the rails. Flair recalled calling Kaiser and telling him, “Hey, when I see you, I’m going to beat the **** out of you.” Kaiser subsequently informed WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about the threat, which led to Flair being banned from last year’s WrestleMania and not receiving an invitation to this year’s event.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE sources seemed unaware of any issues between Flair and Kaiser. The report also mentioned that Flair is still believed to be under contract with AEW. However, he has not appeared on AEW television since AEW Collision: Beach Break on May 17th of last year, where he participated in a tribute for the late Steve McMichael.