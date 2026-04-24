Report: Former IWGP Champion Signs With WWE

A significant signing from the Japanese wrestling scene may now be locked in for WWE.

EVIL is reportedly on his way to the company, with a new report on Friday stating that the deal is officially “signed and sealed.”

If accurate, it would confirm months of speculation surrounding the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion’s future.

Talk of EVIL making the jump first surfaced at the beginning of 2026, when multiple sources indicated that WWE was the likely landing spot once his commitments in Japan wrapped up.

It now appears that process has been finalized.

Interestingly, the same report notes that a change could be coming to his in-ring identity. Sources in Japan reportedly expect that EVIL will not be using his current name in WWE, suggesting a full rebranding may be in the works.

That kind of shift wouldn’t be surprising given WWE’s history with incoming talent, but it would still mark the end of a well-established persona tied to his success abroad.

As of now, there’s no word on when EVIL could debut or what brand he may land on, but with the deal reportedly done, those answers may not be far off.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)