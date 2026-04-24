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Seth Rollins Reveals Good Morning Football Incident Was Staged

By
Matt Boone
-
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins | ESPN

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins revealed during the appearance that his dramatic walk-off on Thursday was actually staged as part of an angle leading into the NFL Draft coverage.

During Thursday’s edition ahead of the NFL Draft, Rollins had stormed off the set following a tense exchange with co-host Kyle Brandt, leaving viewers wondering if the moment was real or unscripted chaos.

Brandt and Rollins opened the segment with an intense staredown before suddenly breaking character, laughing, and embracing on air.

The pair then explained that the entire confrontation was pre-planned, with both confirming that the idea originated from Brandt himself.

“I had a Pro Football Hall of Famer text me yesterday being like, ‘Oh my God, what the heck was that? Are you all right?’ First-ballot Hall of Famer, too,” Brandt said.

The WWE veteran added his own reaction to how far the work carried.

“I had a very, very high-ranking official in my own company,” Rollins began. “I won’t name names, send me a voice note making sure that he didn’t have to get involved with Good Morning Football.”

Rollins then concluded, “I don’t know what the plan was. I don’t know what he was thinking, but kudos to you. This was your brainchild.”

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