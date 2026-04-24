AJ Styles Reveals Even More WrestleMania Weekend Fan Incidents

AJ Styles has shed light on even more fan incidents during WrestleMania 42 Weekend.

He stated the following during his Phenomally Retro podcast.

“I don’t think anybody was impolite to a degree. For instance, I’m not taking pictures because once I start, I’ll never stop. So if I have my family with me, I can’t do that. I said, ‘Hey, I’m not taking pictures right now. I’m sorry.’ And they just swarmed me like bees. Even this one guy, even though I told him no pictures, he was walking and laying on me and stuff like that. I’m like, ‘Whoa! Whoa!’ And finally, security was able to find me and take me to the elevator. I understand that they think they know the superstars because they’ve watched them for so long, but at the same time, you’ve got to remember that they’re real people. It can get overwhelming when that many people swarm you like that. I get it. No means no with pictures and whatnot. If they ask you not to, chill out.“