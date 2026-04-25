Report: The Rock Missed Multiple TKO Board Meetings

According to TKO’s annual SEC proxy filing, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson missed over 25% of the company’s board meetings in 2025 due to prior commitments.

The report also indicated that all other incumbent directors attended at least 75% of the board meetings, except for The Rock. Despite his absences, he earned $900,000 in royalties from his potentially decade-long merchandising agreement, which dates back to January 2024, when he joined TKO as an independent contractor under the WWE-UFC merger structure. Additionally, he received $600,000 in travel reimbursements for services provided under the Johnson Services Agreement. These services included appearances on WWE programming, such as the Netflix debut of RAW on January 6, followed by WWE NXT the next night, and the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Furthermore, The Rock is fully vested in a $30 million Class A stake in TKO, which he will earn as part of this arrangement. His production company, Seven Bucks Productions, received less than $120,000 for work related to a potential unscripted project.

Earlier reports from Dave Meltzer have suggested that organizers in Saudi Arabia are interested in securing The Rock for WrestleMania 43, though no official announcement has been made. Meltzer also mentioned that The Rock would receive “the largest offer ever made for someone to do a pro wrestling show” if he confirms his involvement. At this point, the information is based on financial disclosures and external reporting.