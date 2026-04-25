Backstage Frustration Over TKO’s WWE Creative Influence

Earlier this week, TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro addressed a class at the University of Alabama, stating that TKO has full control over WWE’s creative direction.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while TKO executives do have the final say on WWE’s creative decisions, they “almost never use it.” There have been complaints from backstage that when they do choose to exert their influence, it often comes at the “most inopportune time.”

Meltzer also noted that one insider predicted a conflict between TKO and WWE a year in advance, citing considerable internal maneuvering encouraged by Ari Emanuel and Shapiro.

After Pat McAfee was revealed as Randy Orton’s mystery caller, reports indicated that inserting the ESPN host into the WrestleMania 42 Night One main event was a decision made by TKO’s top brass, particularly Emanuel. Following WrestleMania 42, it was reported that McAfee chose to exit the storyline amid significant criticism from fans, WWE talents, and veterans.

Last year, TKO called upon WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to help boost ticket sales for the Elimination Chamber event. The Rock appeared alongside Travis Scott, during which 17-time World Champion John Cena turned heel and joined forces with his former rival. However, during the WrestleMania 41 Night Two main event between Cena and Cody Rhodes, only Scott appeared, leading to significant backlash from fans.