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Roxanne Perez Reveals Her Pick For The Next Judgment Day Member

By
James Hetfield
-
The Judgment Day
The Judgment Day | WWE

WWE star Roxanne Perez, a member of The Judgment Day, recently appeared on Complex Graps to discuss various topics.

During the conversation, she shared her thoughts on who would be the ideal addition to the group if The Judgment Day decided to welcome another member.

Perez said, “Honestly, the person that did come to mind was Tatum Paxley, because I think she’s freaking awesome. Everything she’s doing on NXT, I’ve loved. Her character is insane, and you know, I kind of like weird and freaky and creepy, so I think she might be a good fit. But like I said, I think we’re good right now, so keep doing your thing, Tatum. We’re good.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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