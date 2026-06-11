Nikki Bella Reveals What She Wants From Her WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with Casino Guru News about various topics, including three wrestlers from the company she would love to feud with before retiring.

Bella said, “I definitely think I have to do something with Liv before I’m done, because it’s there. You see that even when we went at each other on social media last week, because when I was watching, I was like, ‘Excuse me.’ You naturally saw the engagement immediately, so you could tell there’s unfinished business there. And honestly, I would love my last story to be with Rhea Ripley. I would love to have that with her, and I hope I get to be mixed in with some of the new girls, too, on my way out. Like Blake Monroe would be another one. Between Blake and Rhea on my way out. With Blake, I love when I look at people to get in good stories with. I look at what can I use personally to bring up, and with all those girls, there’s past stuff that we get to bring into it. Even with Blake Monroe. And that’s when stuff is gold. When I saw the girls’ promo last week, Judgment Day, and Brie and Paige, I’m like, ‘Yes, this is what I’m talking about.’”

She continued, “Even though I was like, “Ow, you guys are so mean,’ that’s the stuff I love. Get personal. We’re not here to not hurt feelings. This is wrestling. Go hurt feelings. I’m sorry, but this is what sells. To get the emotion, it’s what gets people invested and connected. Because I think of real life for people. People deal with bosses, employees, neighbors that they get issues with, and friends they have falling-outs with. So we can’t be nice. We have to make people feel like, ‘Oh, that’s like my neighbor. I hate him, and now I’m gonna boo him.’”

On her return status:

“TBD. Until we get a look inside again through X-rays and MRIs, you just don’t know. I’m hoping in June at some point, and that’s why I’m working really hard on getting my strength back.”

On potentially staying past the end of her current deal:

“Never say never. Honestly, it’s all going to depend on my body, how I feel I look in the ring compared to others. I’m the most aware person ever, and I don’t ever want to take spots from people. I am there to elevate, bring equity, and if I feel like I can’t hang, guess what? I’m not going to go hang. I’m not going to go pretend I can. We’ll see how I am at that point in life.”

On a possible General Manager role:

“WWE will always be my home, so I always hope to be a part of it in some way. Maybe transition to GM, because I feel like we need some Stephanie McMahon vibes back in there. There’s nothing like a b***hy woman who’s in control, so you never know. If I feel like the body is like, ‘Okay, we’re good, but suit me up and let me run the show,’ I’d do that. Or if there was some other position in the way of helping the women, I would do that as well. But I just think we’ll have to wait till we get there.”

On wanting a “meaningful story” in WWE:

“If it’s a year and a half, I want my wrestling to be better and be at top tier. Now I don’t have that, and I know I can get it there. I want a meaningful story. I’d love to be a heel. I just want to have that type of creative, that story that we used to have. I need that.”

On what she wants out of her WWE creative:

“I don’t want to show up every week and not know what’s going on, and let’s just get through TV. I want passion there, and I want something creatively that’s like, ‘Oh s***, she’s back.’ I really want to push myself outside the box. I would love to win a championship. It would be great to win a championship if it matches the story. Amazing. But for me, most importantly, it’s to have an epic story on my way out.”