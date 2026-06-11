Rey Mysterio Reveals Why He Initially Hesitated About Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently appeared on The Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast, where he discussed various topics.

One of the key discussions was his conversation with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about his induction into the Hall of Fame while still an active member of the roster.

Mysterio said, “I would love to ask that person the same question because when it was brought up, the opportunity to enter the Hall of Fame, I was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ It was Hunter, I believe, told me, I said, ‘Hunter, bro, I’m not ready to retire! I wanna keep going.’ He went, ‘No, no, no, we’re not asking you to retire. We just think it’s probably the best time to put you in the Hall of Fame. This was right when I faced Dom in LA at WrestleMania, so for them, it felt like the perfect timing. So I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it, if you feel it’s the right timing, let’s go.’ And little did I know I would be the only active Hall of Famer on the roster that’s still going.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)