Update On Logan Paul’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Coffeezilla

According to Express News, the defamation lawsuit filed by WWE star Logan Paul against Coffeezilla is scheduled for a hearing on Monday, June 29th, after it was initially set for Monday, June 15th.

Paul filed the defamation suit in 2024 following a three-part YouTube series created by journalist Stephen Findeisen, who runs the Coffeezilla channel. The series alleged that Paul ran a cryptocurrency scam through his CryptoZoo projects. CryptoZoo was an NFT blockchain game that Paul helped promote but ultimately collapsed, costing investors millions of dollars. The Coffeezilla videos detailed Paul’s involvement and his promotion of the game.

In addition to suing Coffeezilla, Paul has also sued two of his key advisors at CryptoZoo, claiming they deceived him. The WWE star alleges that the advisors, Eddie Ibanez and Jake Greenbaum, sold ZOO Tokens for personal profit, earning over $1 million from the scheme.

The lawsuit states that Paul never sold a single token in the project and lost over $1 million because of his involvement. He announced a buyback program and distributed over $1 million in Ethereum to those who lost money in the project.

Paul contends that Findeisen, who is a defendant along with his company, Coffee Break Productions LLC, failed to include information about him being misled by his advisors.