Early Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE NXT Great American Bash

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 NXT Great American Bash premium live event (PLE) on Sunday, June 28, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This event will air live on The CW starting at 8 PM ET.

Notably, it will take place on the same day as the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV).

Early betting odds have been released for two significant matches, including the NXT Championship Match and the NXT Women’s Championship Match. Tony D’Angelo is favored to defeat Naraku and retain his NXT Championship. Additionally, Lola Vice is favored to beat Kendal Grey and retain her NXT Women’s Championship.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Tony D’Angelo (c) -300 vs. Naraku +200

Note: Current odds imply a 75% probability of D’Angelo retaining the belt.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) -150 vs. WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey +110

Note: Current odds imply a 58.3% probability of Vice retaining the belt.