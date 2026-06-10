Aalyah Mysterio Training At WWE Performance Center

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has revealed that his daughter Aalyah is actively training at the WWE Performance Center, raising the possibility that another member of the Mysterio family could soon step into the squared circle.

Appearing on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, Mysterio shared that Aalyah has already completed multiple training stints at the Performance Center and is now pursuing wrestling more seriously after graduating from the University of California, San Diego with a degree in human biology.

According to Mysterio, Aalyah first entered the ring in October before returning for additional training in February. By May, she had begun establishing herself full-time at the WWE Performance Center.

“She did two weeks, and she really loved it. I said, okay, I wasn’t expecting that,” Mysterio said.

The wrestling legend emphasized that neither Aalyah nor his son Dominik were ever pressured into following his footsteps.

“The cool thing is, I’ve never pushed the sport down their throat, it’s all came out of them like they wanted to be a part of this,” Mysterio said. “If you would have told me your kids are gonna grow up and become wrestlers, both of them, I think you’re wrong.”

With Dominik Mysterio already established as one of WWE’s top stars and the reigning AAA Mega Champion, Rey admitted he is excited by the possibility of sharing the ring with both of his children.

“I would love to create some history,” he said. “To be able to have shared the ring with my son, become the first father and son tag team champions in WWE, and then later on feud against each other, and now with my daughter, it’s like, what can we do there? This is a historical moment.”

Mysterio pointed out that while wrestling has featured countless famous family dynasties, he cannot recall another instance where a father wrestled alongside both his son and daughter in the same match.

“We’ve had so many dynasties of families in wrestling, the Von Erichs, the Guerreros in Mexico, the Wagners, the Brazos, but I don’t know if there’s ever been a father wrestler that has been able to share the ring with their son and their daughter at the same time in the same match.”

When discussing the significance of that accomplishment, Mysterio joked about his résumé.

“I really don’t have that many accolades, I mean, just Hall of Fame, GM, bring to the table.”

The conversation also touched on Dominik’s evolution from Rey’s son into one of WWE’s most hated villains.

The Undertaker admitted he still remembers Dominik as a polite kid backstage and jokingly asked, “What happened? What went wrong?”

Mysterio laughed while explaining that Dominik eventually found his own direction after struggling to find purpose following college.

“He just got lazy after graduating, and pulled my sides, like, bro, what are you doing with your life,” Mysterio said. “The fact that it came randomly from him, and I never insisted, I think that has to speak for the individual that he is now.”

According to Rey, separating from him on-screen was ultimately the key to Dominik’s growth.

“I did feel that there was a bit of awkwardness, or maybe even a struggle, right before he became the person he became, like he didn’t feel like he was fitting in, being by my side,” he said. “So the best thing for him to have done is to detach from his own father, and embrace that character.”

While Dominik has carved out his own path, Mysterio noted that his son still occasionally seeks advice.

“to hear what I have to say, then at the end, like anybody else, he’ll make his own decision.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mysterio reflected on becoming a WWE Hall of Famer while still actively competing.

He recalled initially resisting the idea when Paul “Triple H” Levesque first approached him.

“Hunter, but I’m like, I’m not ready to retire, like I want to keep going,” Mysterio remembered telling him.

Triple H clarified that the Hall of Fame induction was about timing rather than retirement, leading to one of the most unique weekends of Mysterio’s career. Within roughly 24 hours of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, he defeated Dominik at WrestleMania.

“Little did I know that I would be the only active Hall of Famer in the roster that’s still going,” he said.

Mysterio also revisited his early wrestling journey, revealing that he dropped out of high school with his parents’ blessing after Konnan recruited him to help launch AAA.

“He goes, don’t worry, I’ll talk to them. What about my girlfriend? Well, if she loves you, she’ll wait,” Mysterio recalled.

That girlfriend was Angie, whom Mysterio recently celebrated 30 years of marriage with.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke candidly about the financial struggles he faced as a teenager trying to establish himself in AAA.

“When the money was gone, they gave us a place to stay at one of the wrestlers’ gym. We would sleep under the ring,” Mysterio said.

He recalled making emotional phone calls home and wondering if he could continue pursuing his dream.

“I want to go back home, like I can’t do this anymore. I was crying, 17 year old kid.”

Mysterio credited Angie for helping him persevere by taking a part-time job and sending him money until AAA began gaining momentum.

Reflecting on his rise, Mysterio paid tribute to two of the most influential figures in his career.

He credited Konnan as the first person to truly believe in him and also offered high praise for longtime rival Psicosis.

“There would be no Rey Mysterio without Psicosis. He made my work look so crisp and clean.”

The conversation also covered his transition to WWE in 2002, where he learned a more story-driven style after years of wrestling at the fast-paced tempo associated with WCW cruiserweight competition.

Mysterio revealed that Kurt Angle personally selected him as his opponent for SummerSlam 2002 and helped guide him through the adjustment process, while Eddie Guerrero regularly offered advice behind the scenes.

“It was such a learning experience for me that it made my work much more easier and believable,” Mysterio said.

He credited those lessons with helping him redefine perceptions of smaller wrestlers and opening doors for future generations of Hispanic performers.

The Undertaker and Mysterio also revisited their infamous Cleveland match in which The Undertaker accidentally broke Mysterio’s nose. The Deadman once again accepted responsibility while joking about the incident.

“there were three of you, do I pick, go for the one in the middle, and hopefully I can catch him.”

Mysterio recalled repeatedly apologizing before Undertaker finally put the matter to rest.

“Ray, you know how much I love you, and if you apologize one more time, then we’re gonna have a problem.”

The pair later discussed aging in wrestling, injuries, and longevity. Mysterio credited stem cell treatments and daily cold plunges for dramatically improving his quality of life, while The Undertaker spoke about the hip resurfacing procedures that allowed him to continue wrestling into his 50s.

Looking toward the future, Mysterio said his focus has shifted toward family and giving back to AAA, the promotion where his career truly began.

He also highlighted several stars he believes represent the future of lucha libre, including Dragon Lee, El Hijo del Vikingo, Panther, and others emerging from Mexico’s next generation.

Finally, Mysterio provided an update on his animated series Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness. After releasing a 10-episode season in Latin America during 2023 and 2024, he revealed that he has since reacquired the project and is actively searching for a U.S. distribution partner.

Having personally recorded the voice work in both English and Spanish, Mysterio hopes the series will eventually reach a wider audience as he continues expanding his legacy beyond the wrestling ring.