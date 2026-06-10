Backstage Update On CM Punk’s WWE Status

CM Punk’s absence from WWE television has fueled widespread speculation in recent days, but a new backstage report suggests there is little reason for concern regarding his status with the company.

Punk has not appeared on WWE programming since the episode of Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 42. At WrestleMania Sunday, Punk unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, with Reigns emerging victorious to capture the title.

Since then, social media has been flooded with unverified reports claiming there is tension between Punk and WWE, with some rumors even suggesting that the former world champion had requested his release from the company.

However, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, sources within WWE have strongly pushed back on those claims.

“In speaking with a trusted WWE source today, their only comment was, ‘It has as much truth to it as the stories that claimed Saudi Arabia bought us years ago.’”

The source reportedly was not aware of the specific reason behind Punk’s current absence from television but indicated there is no evidence to support the rumors circulating online.

In fact, the report noted that WWE is actively preparing new CM Punk merchandise and has plans involving the former champion later this summer.

“While they were not aware of why Punk has been off television, the source noted there is new merchandise being put together and Punk appearances are set for this summer. So, this is, as they would say, much ado about nothing.”

The comments appear to directly contradict speculation that Punk’s relationship with WWE has deteriorated or that an exit from the company is imminent.

Although WWE has not officially announced a return date, Punk is currently being advertised for the July 6 edition of Monday Night Raw in Chicago, Illinois—his hometown and one of the most notable markets of his career.

As always, WWE event advertisements remain subject to change, but the listing further suggests that Punk continues to be part of the company’s plans moving forward.

For now, it appears that the online rumors surrounding Punk’s status may have been greatly exaggerated. With new merchandise reportedly in development and future appearances already being promoted, all signs point toward Punk remaining firmly in WWE despite his recent absence from television.

Until WWE provides an official explanation for his time away, fans may have to wait a little longer for answers—but according to those within the company, there is currently no indication that a departure is on the horizon.