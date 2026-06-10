Backstage Update On AJ Lee’s WWE Status

WWE star AJ Lee lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch on the first night of WrestleMania 42 in April. Since then, she has not appeared on WWE programming.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, Lee is not expected to return to WWE anytime soon, and no additional details have been provided regarding when she might be back.

After her return to WWE in September, Lee has taken several breaks between her appearances. She had been away from the company after participating in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2025. Upon her return, she feuded with Lynch and won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Elimination Chamber.