Backstage News On Post-WrestleMania WWE Plans

On the Monday following WrestleMania 42, several upcoming feuds were hinted at during RAW.

Roman Reigns, who defeated CM Punk to become the World Heavyweight Champion in the main event of Night Two, already has his first opponent lined up: Jacob Fatu. Fatu challenged Reigns for the title this past Monday, and it appears the cousins will face off at Backlash on May 9.

During the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, Reigns and Oba Femi hinted at a potential feud. However, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this matchup won’t occur anytime soon. Meltzer indicated that once Reigns finishes with Fatu, he’ll likely go up against GUNTHER. Whether this match takes place at SummerSlam or later will depend on whether GUNTHER decides to challenge Brock Lesnar at that event.

In another storyline at WrestleMania 42, Logan Paul and Austin Theory lost a six-man tag team match to The Usos and LA Knight. According to Meltzer, a feud between Paul and Theory and Jey and Jimmy Uso is not expected to develop. On Monday’s RAW, The Street Profits joined forces with Seth Rollins to target The Usos, suggesting that the current World Tag Team Champions are likely to feud with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the weeks ahead.

In the Intercontinental Championship landscape, Ethan Page made his presence felt this past Monday by defeating Je’Von Evans, who was subsequently attacked by Rusev. Reigning champion Penta rushed to Evans’ aid but was also taken down by Rusev with an assist from Page. Meltzer confirmed that Penta is set to defend his title against these three competitors in the coming months, though he did not specify whether the matches will be individual or multi-person bouts.

Additionally, Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer’s feud is set to continue after their face-off this past Monday. Meltzer also mentioned that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are expected to have a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Title soon, after which WWE may build towards a feud between Rhodes and CM Punk, as they teased a future match on RAW after WrestleMania 42. Lastly, IYO SKY will face Asuka at Backlash.