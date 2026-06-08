Backstage Reason Revealed For WWE Money In The Bank Date Change

New information has surfaced regarding WWE’s recent decision to reschedule the 2026 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Earlier this week, WWE officially announced that Money in the Bank will no longer take place on Sunday, September 6, as originally planned. Instead, the event has been moved to Saturday, October 10, while remaining in New Orleans, Louisiana.

According to Fightful Select, the date change was not a last-minute decision and had reportedly been in the works behind the scenes for quite some time.

“WWE sources claimed to Fightful Select that the Money in the Bank date change was made because of a scheduling matter with broadcast partners. The move has been planned for well over a month, and known by several within the company.”

The report indicates that discussions regarding the scheduling adjustment had been ongoing internally, with numerous WWE personnel already aware of the planned switch well before the public announcement was made.

In addition to the broadcast-related considerations, another factor reportedly played a role in WWE’s decision.

Fightful stated that city officials in New Orleans informed them that several major events scheduled for early September would have created increased expenses for fans traveling to attend Money in the Bank.

According to those officials, the combination of other local events and the busy Labor Day holiday travel period would likely have resulted in significantly higher costs for attendees.

As a result, moving the show to October may help reduce travel and accommodation expenses for fans planning to make the trip to New Orleans.

While WWE has not publicly elaborated on the specific reasons behind the schedule change, the report suggests that both logistical concerns involving broadcast partners and fan travel considerations contributed to the decision.

With the event now set for October 10, WWE gains additional time to build storylines heading into one of its most important annual Premium Live Events, while fans may benefit from a more affordable travel window compared to the original Labor Day weekend date.

Money in the Bank remains one of WWE’s signature events, with the men’s and women’s ladder matches traditionally carrying major implications for the championship landscape throughout the remainder of the year.