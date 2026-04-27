Motor City Machine Guns Expected To Land In AEW Following WWE Release

The Motor City Machine Guns appear to have a clear path forward following their release from World Wrestling Entertainment, with multiple sources pointing toward All Elite Wrestling as their likely next destination.

According to Fightful, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are expected to be free agents in July once their contracts officially expire following the post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts. While sources within Total Nonstop Action Wrestling indicated that the door is always open for the duo to return, those same sources believe AEW is the most likely landing spot.

As of now, there has been no confirmed contact between AEW and the Motor City Machine Guns, but there is already a strong history between the two sides. Fightful reports that AEW had serious interest in signing the team in 2024 and even made a formal offer, which WWE ultimately matched, leading Sabin and Shelley to join WWE at the time. With both sides now free of that situation, the expectation is that AEW could revisit that interest.

Backstage sentiment within WWE suggests the duo handled their release professionally, with those familiar with the situation noting that Sabin and Shelley appeared confident about their future and their ability to remain active at a high level outside the company. While they had hoped for more opportunities during their run, they were said to be satisfied with how they were used overall, even as their appearances slowed in recent months. Notably, they were not scheduled to travel for the most recent episode of SmackDown prior to their release.

The Motor City Machine Guns joined WWE in the fall of 2024 and made an immediate impact, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships in just their second match. Their release on April 24 marked the end of a brief but notable run, and with free agency approaching, they are expected to be among the most sought-after tag teams on the market.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.