Tony Khan Weighs In On Wrestling ‘Dirt Sheets’

Tony Khan has shared his thoughts on wrestling media and so-called “dirtsheets,” offering a balanced perspective on their impact within the industry.

Speaking on the Marking Out podcast, Khan acknowledged that while misinformation can sometimes circulate, he believes the overall influence of wrestling media is more positive than negative.

“I think overall there is more help than hurt.”

Khan noted that inaccuracies do exist, particularly when reports are driven by personal agendas, but added that many stories still contain elements of truth.

“There can be misinformation or even disinformation… sometimes there’s a lot of truth in these stories, and sometimes there’s not.”

He also highlighted the role wrestling newsletters played in shaping his own fandom, particularly when it came to discovering international wrestling.

“This is where I learned a lot about international wrestling… I’m a big fan of lucha libre, and I learned a lot about it from wrestling newsletters.”

Khan explained that this exposure helped broaden his understanding of wrestling beyond the United States, giving fans access to talent and styles they might not otherwise encounter.

At the same time, Khan pointed out that wrestling journalism operates under a different standard compared to traditional sports coverage.

“The sourcing and verification of rumors has a much higher standard in something like football than it does in wrestling.”

He attributed that difference to the nature of the business, where much of the reporting revolves around locker room developments rather than publicly verifiable information.

“The kind of sourcing you need to report what are essentially locker room rumors is very different.”

Despite those challenges, Khan emphasised that there is still value in strong, ethical reporting and thoughtful analysis within wrestling media.

“There are definitely positives and negatives, but I think the positives far outweigh the negatives.”

He concluded by noting that, like any sport, there are varying standards across writers, but the dedication of those who cover wrestling year-round contributes to the overall ecosystem.

Khan’s comments offer a rare inside perspective on how one of the industry’s top executives views the media landscape that both promotes and critiques professional wrestling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.