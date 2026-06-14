Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view (PPV), which is set to take place later this month.

Triangle of Madness’ AEW Women’s World Champion, “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, will defend her title against STARDOM’s Starlight Kid.

Previously reported for the event are AEW World Champion MJF, “The Jet” Kevin Knight (the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family), and three additional partners (to be determined) who will compete against The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe and four other competitors (to be announced) in a 12-Man Steel Cage Tag Team Match.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland will face “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Final Match. Furthermore, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will take on TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match.

The finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament will also be featured on the show, with the competitors still to be determined.

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.