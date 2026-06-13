Backstage Update On Kota Ibushi’s AEW Return Status

AEW star Kota Ibushi suffered a broken femur during a match against Josh Alexander on an episode of Collision. Following the match, he underwent two surgeries, the second of which was necessary because a screw from the first surgery had come loose.

As a result, Ibushi has been sidelined for an extended period and has shifted his focus to rehabilitating not only himself but also the Shinjuku FACE arena, where he has competed many times.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that while Ibushi has indicated he won’t be making a return anytime soon, he is still actively working toward it. Meltzer noted that those close to the situation believe Ibushi is determined to come back but is concerned about the potential impact on his balance, lateral movement, and change of direction.

Meltzer emphasized that any potential return in 2026 seems premature at this stage. In January, Ibushi remarked, “I have one year and nine months left. I’ll cure you in nine unnecessary months! That means I’ll be back in 2026.” However, since the math doesn’t quite add up, it appears he actually meant 2027, which could still be a more realistic timeline for his potential comeback.