Updated Ticket Sales Revealed For WWE SummerSlam, AEW All In And More

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two of the biggest wrestling events this year are WWE SummerSlam and AEW All In, which are leading in ticket sales. WWE SummerSlam is set to return as a two-night event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As of now, it has sold 23,953 tickets for August 1 and 23,990 tickets for August 2.

In comparison, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium has reportedly sold 25,134 tickets ahead of its August 30 date. Additionally, WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for July 18 at Madison Square Garden, has sold 5,973 tickets, a figure described as “shockingly low.” However, the report noted that New York fans often wait until the last week to purchase tickets, as they expect the event won’t sell out in advance and believe they can get better deals.

While these numbers are not considered exceptional compared to ticket sales from the last few years, they are still strong by historical standards for major wrestling events.

Furthermore, AEW’s upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view in San Jose, California, has sold 5,820 tickets at a $70 entry price, which is reportedly higher than what fans typically pay for AEW pay-per-views. Nevertheless, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented that this is “still not a great advance” in sales for a pay-per-view event. AEW Redemption, scheduled for July 26 in Montreal, currently has 4,559 tickets sold.

In addition, TNA Slammiversary, taking place on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston, has sold 1,336 tickets for its afternoon show. With several weeks remaining before most of these events occur, ticket sales are likely to change as time goes on.