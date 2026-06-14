Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (6/17/2026)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the lineup for an upcoming episode of Dynamite, scheduled for this Wednesday, June 17th, at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

The episode will feature a face-to-face confrontation between “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. Additionally, AEW World Champion MJF and Mark Briscoe of The Conglomeration will announce their respective teams for the Forbidden Door event. The show will also include a 12-Man Tag Team Match with Team MJF facing off against Team Briscoe.

Previously announced for the event is a semifinal match in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, with STARDOM’s Hazuki competing against “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

8/7c TBS & HBO Max

This Wed, 6/17@The_MJF & @SussexCoChicken

Pick Teams for #ForbiddenDoor Steel Cage Match The stakes are high for AEW World Champion MJF & Briscoe at #ForbiddenDoor, with both having big choices to make! The captains pick their teams, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/FuAqChcBi9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026

#AEWDynamite

8/7c TBS & HBO Max

Wednesday, 6/17 12-Man Tag

Team MJF vs Team Briscoe After AEW World Champion @The_MJF & @SussexCoChicken pick their teams for #ForbiddenDoor, before they rage in the cage at the PPV, the 2 teams will fight in a massive 12-Man tag, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/H2PFWyoeG8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 14, 2026