Rhea Ripley Sends Message To Released WWE Stars

Recently, PWMania.com reported that several WWE stars had been released from the roster.

Among those released were former NXT Women’s Champion and three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane, who was involved in an important storyline alongside Asuka and IYO SKY. Also released was former WWE RAW Women’s Champion and Women’s Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross.

In response to the releases, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley took to her Twitter (X) account to express her support for her friends who were let go. Ripley encouraged the released talents to “prove them all wrong.”

Ripley wrote, “Today’s been a very sad day… Absolutely guttered for my friends and comrades 😔 Worst time of the year. Go prove them all wrong! ❤️”

During Friday’s SmackDown, Ripley faced Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence in a non-title match. Fatal Influence made their main roster debuts in this episode, and Ripley won the match by disqualification after the group interfered.