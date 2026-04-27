Backstage Update On EVIL’s WWE Status

EVIL has reportedly signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, though he has yet to be assigned to any of the company’s brands.

According to a follow-up report from PWInsider, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is currently listed internally on WWE’s miscellaneous roster — a category typically reserved for legends, free agents, or injured talent. WWE has not publicly acknowledged his signing as of this writing.

EVIL, whose real name is Takaaki Watanabe, departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling in January, with PWInsider confirming his WWE deal on April 24. Reports out of Japan suggest he may not retain the EVIL ring name moving forward, although no new identity has been confirmed.

His arrival has already sparked speculation regarding potential creative plans. On a recent episode of WWE NXT, Tony D’Angelo was presented with a mysterious box marked with the Japanese kanji for “war,” leading some fans to theorise that EVIL could be behind the message. Others have pointed to Ulka Sasaki of Pro Wrestling NOAH, who is currently on excursion in NXT, as a possible alternative. No official confirmation has been given for either scenario.

EVIL rose to prominence in 2020 after turning on Los Ingobernables de Japón and joining Bullet Club, later defeating Tetsuya Naito to become a double champion, holding both the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships simultaneously.

He is also notably the partner of IYO SKY, adding further intrigue to how he may be introduced into WWE programming.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.