Triple H Signs New WWE Deal

Nick Khan has reaffirmed his support for Paul Levesque during a recent company-wide town hall, confirming that WWE’s Chief Content Officer will remain in charge of creative moving forward.

According to a report from POST Wrestling, Khan told staff that Levesque will continue to oversee WWE’s creative direction, putting to rest any speculation about potential changes behind the scenes.

Further details were provided by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who reported that Levesque has signed a new multi-year contract with the company following the meeting.

“TKO held an all-hands on deck virtual town hall earlier today… Paul Levesque just signed a new employment contract… we are also told it is a multiple year deal.”

The town hall also saw Khan address ongoing online criticism of WWE’s product. Prompted by Mark Shapiro, Khan pushed back against negative reactions, describing them as coming from a “vocal minority” rather than reflecting the broader audience.

He specifically referenced feedback surrounding WrestleMania 42, noting the perception that Night One received a more mixed response compared to Night Two.

Khan also highlighted historical criticism of WWE, reportedly reading out messages from around 2015 to illustrate that negative reactions have long been part of the company’s landscape and do not necessarily reflect long-term success.

The reaffirmation of Levesque’s role signals continued stability in WWE’s creative direction under TKO leadership, as the company moves forward following WrestleMania season.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.