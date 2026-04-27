Update On Motor City Machine Guns

The Motor City Machine Guns are no longer part of World Wrestling Entertainment. Chris Sabin confirmed on social media that he and Alex Shelley were among the names released as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts on April 24.

The duo originally joined WWE in the fall of 2024 and quickly made an impression, capturing the WWE Tag Team Championships in just their second match with the company. Despite the fast start, their run proved to be relatively short-lived.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished tag teams of their generation, the Motor City Machine Guns built their legacy primarily in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where they became multiple-time World Tag Team Champions. Their partnership dates back to 2006 and has been a staple of tag team wrestling for nearly two decades, including a lengthy return run in TNA prior to signing with WWE.

Their release comes as part of a sweeping wave of cuts that saw approximately 25 wrestlers let go in a single day. Reports have suggested the moves were tied to WWE reshaping its roster, including making room for emerging talent and adjusting to WWE SmackDown returning to a two-hour format, which reduces the need for a deeper roster.

The cuts also included several notable names across the main roster, such as Kairi Sane, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Apollo Crews, and Santos Escobar, among others, marking one of the more significant roster reductions in recent years.

With their non-compete clauses expected to expire in the coming months, Sabin and Shelley are likely to attract strong interest across the wrestling world, given their reputation and proven track record as one of the industry’s top tag teams.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.