WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/27/2026): Laredo, TX.

WWE is live from “The Lone Star State” tonight.
The road to WWE Backlash continues this evening with WWE Raw, live at 8/7c on Netflix from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.
Scheduled for the April 27, 2026 episode:
- * Seth Rollins will kick off the show with a message for The Vision
* Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s WWE Backlash challenge
* Becky Lynch will appear live
* Joe Hendry concert
* Penta vs. Rusev
* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.