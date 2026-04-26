WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/27/2026): Laredo, TX.

WWE is live from “The Lone Star State” tonight.

The road to WWE Backlash continues this evening with WWE Raw, live at 8/7c on Netflix from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Scheduled for the April 27, 2026 episode:

* Seth Rollins will kick off the show with a message for The Vision

* Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s WWE Backlash challenge

* Becky Lynch will appear live

* Joe Hendry concert

* Penta vs. Rusev

* Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.