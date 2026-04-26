Monday, April 27, 2026
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WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/27/2026): Laredo, TX.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE RAW
WWE RAW

WWE is live from “The Lone Star State” tonight.

The road to WWE Backlash continues this evening with WWE Raw, live at 8/7c on Netflix from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

Scheduled for the April 27, 2026 episode:

    * Seth Rollins will kick off the show with a message for The Vision
    * Roman Reigns responds to Jacob Fatu’s WWE Backlash challenge
    * Becky Lynch will appear live
    * Joe Hendry concert
    * Penta vs. Rusev
    * Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.

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