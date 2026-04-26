Nikki Cross Returns With Detailed Statement Addressing WWE Releases

Nikki Cross took to social media on Sunday to open up with an extended statement further addressing herself and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks being released as part of 25 WWE roster cuts on Friday.

Cross wrote the following via X (see post below):

“Wyatts. Abby. It was the honour of a lifetime. Forever I will hold onto you. Our raggedy torn dirty white bloodstained dress and the cracked mask that showed off the scars but never broken. Fireflies. I love you beyond measure. Thank you for lighting the way. Being with you all in Las Vegas last week was fate. I’Il never forget entrances at the Clash of the Castle in Paris , Australia, Poland, Germany, or any arena which would light up in the most beautiful way. Every night we performed for you all, it felt like Bray and Brodie were there, their hands on our shoulders. Thank you to the Windham family. Thank you to the Huber Family. When backstage people would refer to us as the ‘Wyatts’, I would feel so much pride and I always will. Jason and Mandy – we couldn’t have done it without you guys,” she wrote. “Lexi , your tribute at mania was beautiful and forever connected. To my family, the boys: the Wyatt Sicks. To Bo. To Dexter. To Rowan. To Gacy. To Bray. To Brodie Lee. I’m struggling to find the right words to talk about our journey. In time I will, so please allow me to share photos which capture the words I don’t have currently. Please know that I love you all. Abby the Witch. Wyatt Sicks. Fireflies. I will treasure you always. I felt it all with you.”