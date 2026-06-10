JBL Shares Advice For Mike Santana Amid WWE Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer JBL appeared on an episode of the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, where he discussed various topics, including TNA World Champion, Mike Santana.

JBL said, “He is incredibly talented. I think he’s a great talent, and I sent him a congratulatory note when he became champion. He deserved to be champion, and he deserved to be able to carry the company. He did a great job.”

On his warning to Santana:

“Whether he goes to WWE, his upside is based on what they’re going to allow him to do. If they’re gonna allow him to get over, and allow him to get over the character and the promo skills and the things that he has that he’s so good at? Then yes, I think he should go. But I would make sure before he goes, what they have in mind for him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)