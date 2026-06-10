Chelsea Green Lands Role In Upcoming Horror Film

WWE star Chelsea Green has announced on her Twitter (X) account that she will make her horror film debut in the upcoming movie “Red Wedding.” She confirmed her involvement by quote-tweeting a news article about the film.

In her post, Green expressed her excitement, writing, “My horror movie debut. 🔪 🩸.” This announcement puts an end to months of speculation after she hinted at a role in a horror project back in April.

This marks Green’s first confirmed acting role in the horror genre and adds her name to a growing list of professional wrestlers branching out into film and television projects beyond wrestling.

According to Deadline, “Red Wedding” will star Lauren LaVera and Rory Culkin in leading roles. LaVera is recognized for her work in the Terrifier franchise, while Culkin has appeared in various films and TV shows throughout his career. The film is written and directed by Josh Stolberg, who has established a strong reputation in the horror genre with his work on major franchise entries. His previous writing credits include “Saw X,” “Spiral,” and “Jigsaw.”

While specific details about Green’s role in “Red Wedding” have not yet been disclosed, her social media confirmation officially verifies her participation in the project.