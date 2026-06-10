Booker T Sees SummerSlam As Perfect Ending For Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including Brock Lesnar’s victory over Oba Femi at Clash in Italy.

Booker T said, “You know, I’m not mad. Like I said, I thought Oba Femi could have been one of these guys that could have had a year-straight run, undefeated. Maybe even longer perhaps, if someone like Brock Lesnar wasn’t around. Because I look at this from a promoter standpoint, and I’m playing this on both sides, I really am. Because I’m a guy who really wants to put the rocket on Oba Femi and make him the next guy to run in that position for the next 10 years. And Brock Lesnar was that guy when he first came in, Brock Lesnar was that guy that if I’m the promoter, I’m thinking, ‘Man, this is the guy I’m looking to that’s gonna run around here and take care of business for the next 10 to 15 years. That’s what Brock does, and Brock has done that. But Brock, I don’t care what anybody say. I mean, Brock Lesnar is still viable to anybody’s wrestling company in a huge way. If he’s around, if he’s a guy that’s going to be around. That’s why I’m really not minding it as much as I perhaps would have if it would have been anybody else that would have beat Oba Femi. Oba Femi can come back, be Brock Lesnar, and still go on a hell of a run. But it’s going to have to be some kind of definitive end between these guys, somewhere, sometime, somehow.”

On SummerSlam being a perfect sendoff for Lesnar:

“Do we really want to test those waters? I’m really not sure. I don’t know where Brock goes, but I tell you what — if it does happen at Summerslam, it would be a great swan song to go out in your hometown, in front of all your people and family, and look up at the lights, passing the torch to someone like Oba Femi. That would be a great ending for me. I’m not going to book this thing, but that would be a great ending.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)