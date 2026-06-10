Logan Paul Shares Recovery Update Following Triceps Surgery

WWE star Logan Paul recently shared updates on his recovery journey following triceps surgery through his Twitter (X) account.

In a video titled “A Day in the Life of WWE’s Most Injured Superstar,” Paul documented the aftermath of his surgery. The footage included close-up shots of his bruising and stitches, along with clips of him undergoing physical therapy.

In the video, Paul mentioned that injuries like his typically require around six months of recovery before a wrestler can return to competition. However, he did not specify a timeframe for his own comeback.

Paul sustained the tricep injury during May’s Saturday Night’s Main Event while defending the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside The Vision against The Street Profits. With Paul out of action, WWE has had to adjust the tag team championship landscape. Bron Breakker has joined Austin Theory, who are now the current WWE World Tag Team Champions while Paul continues his recovery.