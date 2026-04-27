Nikki Bella Reveals Interest In WWE GM Role

Nikki Bella has provided an update on her recovery while also outlining her ambitions for a return to WWE.

Speaking on her podcast alongside Brie Bella, Nikki revealed she is hopeful to be back in time for an upcoming premium live event.

“Hopefully I will get to see you all in June… they just announced Night of Champions is going to be happening in June, so fingers crossed.”

While her recovery from an ankle injury remains ongoing, Nikki made it clear that she is already thinking ahead to what could come next once she is cleared to return.

Looking toward her in-ring goals, she pointed directly at championship gold — specifically targeting Liv Morgan, who recently captured the Women’s World Championship.

“For me, it would for sure be the Women’s World Championship… knowing that Liv just won it and there’s a lot of unfinished business there.”

Nikki also floated the idea of aligning with familiar allies, potentially forming a unit with Brie and Paige to counter Liv Morgan’s connection with The Judgment Day.

“I technically have Paige and Brie… we can call Team Bella… this sounds all amazing and perfect.”

Despite the focus on a potential return, Nikki admitted she is also thinking about her long-term future in WWE, including roles beyond in-ring competition.

“Before I call it goodbye for good, I would love to be a Women’s World Champion.”

She added that a non-wrestling role could also be part of her future, expressing interest in becoming an on-screen authority figure.

“I would love at some point to be General Manager for RAW.”

While no official timeline has been confirmed for her return, Nikki’s comments make it clear she still has major goals she hopes to accomplish before stepping away from the ring for good.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.