Ric Flair Issues Apology To Ludwig Kaiser

Ric Flair has claimed he was “banned” from WrestleMania 42 following an incident involving Ludwig Kaiser, while also issuing a public apology for his remarks.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Flair alleged that the situation stemmed from comments Kaiser made in 2025 during a storyline involving Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton. According to Flair, he took issue with what he perceived as disrespect toward his daughter, which led to a personal reaction.

Flair claimed he obtained Kaiser’s contact information and made a heated threat toward him at the time.

Despite the tension, Flair has since taken a more conciliatory tone, posting a public apology on social media.

“Mr. Ludwig Kaiser – I never implied that you couldn’t work or didn’t have talent… I am sorry that I got upset.”

He emphasised that his reaction came from a protective place as a father.

“I am naturally very protective of my daughters… I apologize for anything I said about you personally.”

Flair also made a point to clarify that his criticism was not related to Kaiser’s abilities as a performer.

“It was not about your professional skill, which I have heard is very good.”

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from World Wrestling Entertainment regarding Flair’s claim that he was banned from WrestleMania 42.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.