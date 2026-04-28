Randy Orton Admits He Wishes He Had A Different Finisher

WWE legend “The Viper” Randy Orton spoke with Ultimatekiko at Culture Kings in Las Vegas, Nevada, about a variety of topics, including his wish that he had created a less physically demanding finisher than the RKO.

Orton said, “Ah man, there’s so many good ones. That’s a tough question. I’ll tell you what, I’ve talked to The Undertaker about this. His chokeslam, right? No matter how old we get, no matter how much our bodies might not allow us to continue to do what we love to do as professional wrestlers — doing the RKO, there’s going to be a certain point in 10 years where I’m not going to want to take that bump anymore. And I remember telling Taker like, ‘Man, you just need a young athletic talent to come out, feed, and then jump.’ Give me an Austin Theory, boom! And it’s effortless. And you could be 75, 80 years old, come out there and do that same thing. But hitting a cutter, RKO, whatever you wanna call it, there’s going to be a time where you’re going to have to stop doing that. So to answer your question, I wish I had a finishing move that I would have spent over two decades like I have on the RKO, I wish there was a finishing move that I had created that wasn’t as physical on me, like the chokeslam.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)