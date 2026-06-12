WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 6/9/2026

WrestleNomics reported that the latest episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 548,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This marks a 1.44% decline from the previous week’s viewership of 556,000, but it reflects a 28.57% increase from the prior week’s rating of 0.07 in the same demographic. The 0.09 rating is the highest for the show since the May 5 episode, which posted a 0.11. Although total viewership decreased from last week, it surpassed the 544,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Currently, WWE NXT holds an average rating of 0.083 in the key 18-49 demographic and attracts 593,000 viewers in 2026. This is a significant drop compared to the same period in 2025, when it had a rating of 0.164 and 719,000 viewers.

The episode featured Tatum Paxley defending her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship against the newly crowned champion, ZARIA.