Nick Khan Addresses WWE WrestleMania Criticism In Staff Meeting

According to POST Wrestling, sources have indicated that WWE President Nick Khan addressed WWE staff during a recent internal town hall meeting. He confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Triple H will continue to oversee creative direction in his role as Chief Content Officer. The report noted that Khan reaffirmed Triple H’s position as the head of WWE creative, expressing support for his current role within the company.

During the same meeting, Khan addressed the online criticism WWE has faced following WrestleMania. TKO President Mark Shapiro brought up the subject, referencing ongoing discussions about fan reactions. Khan described some of the criticism as coming from a “vocal minority.” He also discussed the recent feedback related to WrestleMania 42, highlighting the perception that “Night 1 was less well-received than Night 2.”

At this time, WWE has not made any additional announcements regarding creative leadership or internal changes. The information is based on reports from those who attended the town hall meeting.