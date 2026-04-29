Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 4/24/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

According to WrestleNomics, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which aired last Friday night, drew an average of 1.267 million viewers and earned a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers represent a decline of 19.81% compared to the previous week’s 1.580 million viewers and a drop of 23.81% from the previous week’s rating of 0.42 in the same demographic. This is the lowest rating for SmackDown since the March 20 episode, which also scored a 0.32. Additionally, the total audience figure is the worst since the March 6 episode, which had 1.19 million viewers.

Currently, WWE SmackDown has an average rating of 0.31 in the 18-49 demographic, with 1.262 million viewers. In comparison, the same period in 2025 recorded a higher rating of 0.468 and an average viewership of 1.550 million.

The episode was headlined by MFT’s Solo Sikoa, who faced “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a singles match.

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