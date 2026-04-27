Cody Rhodes Reveals Triple H Shut Down His WrestleMania Idea

Cody Rhodes has provided a lighthearted update on the eye injury he suffered at WrestleMania 42, revealing that he initially had plans to turn the situation into part of his on-screen character.

The injury occurred during his brutal main event clash with Randy Orton, where Rhodes was left bloodied with his left eye swollen shut. Joe Tessitore confirmed during the WrestleMania post-show that Rhodes was being treated by doctors, with footage of the aftermath quickly going viral across social media.

Speaking to ESPN’s SportsCenter, Rhodes admitted there was no realistic way to hide the damage as he continued making television appearances.

“We tried a little [makeup] on the eye, but there was no way to cover it up.”

Despite the severity of the injury, Rhodes revealed he initially pitched an idea to incorporate it into his presentation.

“I thought I was going to go to Raw and SmackDown and do an eye patch thing… maybe get a new action figure out of it — ‘Eye Patch Cody.’”

However, the idea was quickly shut down by Paul Levesque.

“Triple H told me absolutely not… I even had it ready to go.”

Rhodes added that the moment may still surface in behind-the-scenes footage, referencing a possible appearance on Unreal showing him discarding the eye patch idea backstage.

Ultimately, the Undisputed WWE Champion brushed off the injury as part of the job.

“It comes with the territory… it’s just a little battle scar.”

Rhodes has continued to appear on WWE programming following WrestleMania, with his status being monitored as he recovers from the damage sustained in one of the most physical matches of the year.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates.