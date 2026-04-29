Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In a non-title match, AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice will face The Culling, comprised of Niko Vance and Izzi Dame. Additionally, Jaida Parker will take on Kali Armstrong in a singles match, and WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will compete against Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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