WWE NXT PLEs Set For Major Broadcast Change

WWE and The CW Network have announced that all WWE NXT premium live events (PLEs) will now air exclusively on The CW. This significant change will take effect with the 2026 Great American Bash PLE later this summer.

Additionally, The CW will broadcast 20 NXT PLEs live in their entirety on both the East Coast and West Coast over the next several years. This lineup includes events like Stand & Deliver, Deadline, and Vengeance Day.

As a result, The CW will become the exclusive broadcast home for all NXT programming, which also includes NXT’s weekly two-hour show on Tuesday nights. WWE will continue to produce all of the PLEs.

The CW and WWE began a five-year partnership in October 2024 to bring NXT to traditional broadcast television for the first time in the show’s history. The CW airs 52 live weekly NXT events throughout the season every Tuesday night from 8 PM to 10 PM ET.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque launched the NXT brand in 2012, highlighting the most promising up-and-coming stars in sports entertainment. Numerous stars who have headlined WrestleMania, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, got their starts in NXT. The NXT brand is currently led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.