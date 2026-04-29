Viewership Numbers For April 20th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on April 20 ranked #4 worldwide and in the U.S., averaging 3.3 million global viewers and 6.6 million hours viewed. This episode saw a 13.79% increase in viewership compared to the April 13 episode, which attracted 2.9 million viewers. These numbers represent the highest global viewership for WWE RAW on Netflix so far this year.

The April 20 episode was among the top 10 in 22 countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa.

Based on available figures, WWE RAW is averaging 2.929 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, compared to 3.20 million during the same period in 2025.

This episode featured a segment headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso, also known as “Main Event,” and Jimmy Uso, referred to as “Big Jim”), along with “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu.